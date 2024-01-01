NEW

Naabu 0 ( 0 ) A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery Network Security Free gobug-bountypentest

bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques Digital Forensics Free bug-bountydnsdomain-enumeration

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

ParamSpider 0 ( 0 ) A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing Offensive Security Free bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

Rexsser 0 ( 0 ) A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss

Commix-Testbed 0 ( 0 ) A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing

bounty-targets-data 0 ( 0 ) A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes Vulnerability Management Free bug-bounty

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

rdppot 0 ( 0 ) RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata. Honeypots Free blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token

Weakpass 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes. Specialized Security Free password-crackingbruteforcingwordlistspenetration-testingbug-bounty

bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security