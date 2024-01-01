bug-bounty

Naabu

A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery

Network Security
gobug-bountypentest
bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration

A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques

Digital Forensics
bug-bountydnsdomain-enumeration
s3reverse

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
BinaryMist

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security
ParamSpider

A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing

Offensive Security
bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping
SecLists

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
x8

Hidden parameters discovery suite

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorappsecuritybug-bountyexploitpenetration-testing
Git Scanner Framework

A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountypentestingweb-scanningvulnerability-scanningweb-security
CloudBrute

A tool for discovering company infrastructure and apps on major cloud providers, beneficial for bug bounty hunters and penetration testers.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitybug-bountyred-teampenetration-testing
Rexsser

A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE

Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.

Application Security
javasecuritybug-bountyvulnerability
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

Malware Analysis
appsecbug-bountyopen-sourcesecurity-vulnerabilitysoftware-security
Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools

Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero

Offensive Security
blue-teambug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-testingvulnerability-research
Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump

A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountyreconnaissancesubdomain-scanningsource-code-analysispenetration-testinginfosec
Node.js Bug Bounty Program

The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountynodejssecurity-vulnerability
Commix-Testbed

A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing
Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet

Comprehensive reference guide for bug bounty hunters with detailed information on various vulnerabilities, platforms, tools, and best practices.

Training and Resources
bug-bountyvulnerabilitysecurity-research
bounty-targets-data

A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes

Vulnerability Management
bug-bounty
PortSwigger

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Application Security
appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security
0xf.at Hackits

Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.

Training and Resources
appsecbug-bountychallenge
hackxor

A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.

Training and Resources
bug-bountyhackinghacking-toolsecurity-testing
Hack Yourself First

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountyctfhackinginfosecpenetration-testingsecurity-testing
Hacksplaining

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.

Training and Resources
appsecapparmorappsecapplication-securitybug-bountycompliance
rdppot

RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
HonnyPotter

HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.

SIEM and Log Management
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
damnvulnerable.me

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss

Weakpass

A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.

Specialized Security
password-crackingbruteforcingwordlistspenetration-testingbug-bounty
bWAPP

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application

A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security

Application Security
bug-bountygraphqlsecurity-testingpenetration-testingctf
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2honeypot
Bug Bounty Reference

A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountyvulnerability-exploitationxssxxercedeserializationcsrf
ezXSS

A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Offensive Security
xsspenetration-testingbug-bountyblind-xss