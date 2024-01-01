Paros Logo

A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability. It supports editing/viewing HTTP messages on-the-fly. Other features include spiders, client certificate, proxy-chaining, intelligent scanning for XSS and SQL injections etc.

