A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.
Introspy-Android comprises two separate components: a GUI interface to configure hooks, filters and options and a Cydia Substrate extension containing the core of the tool functionalities, including hooks and analysis of potential issues. It can be installed on a rooted device and dynamically configured to hook security-sensitive Android APIs at run-time. The tool records all the relevant API calls made by an application, including function calls, arguments and return values. It then performs tests for security issues in real time and persists the results in a database and in the Android logging system. The Introspy-Analyzer can be used to analyze a database generated by the tracer and generate HTML reports containing the list of logged function calls as well as a list of potential vulnerabilities affecting the application.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.
Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.