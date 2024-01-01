Introspy-Android 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Introspy-Android comprises two separate components: a GUI interface to configure hooks, filters and options and a Cydia Substrate extension containing the core of the tool functionalities, including hooks and analysis of potential issues. It can be installed on a rooted device and dynamically configured to hook security-sensitive Android APIs at run-time. The tool records all the relevant API calls made by an application, including function calls, arguments and return values. It then performs tests for security issues in real time and persists the results in a database and in the Android logging system. The Introspy-Analyzer can be used to analyze a database generated by the tracer and generate HTML reports containing the list of logged function calls as well as a list of potential vulnerabilities affecting the application.