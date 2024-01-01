OWASP Bricks Logo

OWASP Bricks is a deliberately vulnerable web application designed to help security professionals test their knowledge and skills in a legal environment. It provides a platform to practice various attack techniques and understand the impact of vulnerabilities. The tool is available for download with different versions released over time.

