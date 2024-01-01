LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
OWASP Bricks is a deliberately vulnerable web application designed to help security professionals test their knowledge and skills in a legal environment. It provides a platform to practice various attack techniques and understand the impact of vulnerabilities. The tool is available for download with different versions released over time.
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
TANNER is a remote data analysis and classification service for evaluating HTTP requests and composing responses for SNARE.
A Pythonic interface to the Internet Storm Center / DShield API
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.