A collection of real-world scenarios, vulnerable to command injection flaws, used to evaluate the detection and exploitation abilities of commix. Regular injection scenarios. Cookie injection scenarios. User-Agent injection scenarios. Referer injection scenarios. Weak filters scenarios. Hints: Screenshot Installation: Download commix-testbed by cloning the official Git repository: git clone https://github.com/commixproject/commix-testbed.git commix-testbed ... or use the dockerized version of commix-testbed. Bugs and Enhancements: For bug reports or enhancements regarding commix tesbed, please open an issue.