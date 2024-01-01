Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

Companion repository for deploying osquery in a production environment with tailored query packs.
Malware for remote control (Remote Access Tool/Trojan – RAT) has a function to execute shell commands from a remote environment. With this, attackers can execute Windows commands from a remote environment. Attackers who successfully installed such malware into a Windows OS can execute Windows commands from a remote environment. This entry will demonstrate how to mitigate the attack impact by revealing Windows commands that attackers use on the intruded Windows OS, and by restricting the execution of those commands that are unnecessary for general users.
Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.
Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security.