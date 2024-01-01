A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. It provides a framework for evading detection by popular antivirus products, making it a valuable tool for penetration testers and security researchers. The tool is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to create their own evasion techniques and test them against various antivirus software. Darkarmour also provides a range of features, including code obfuscation, anti-debugging, and anti-forensic techniques, making it a powerful tool for those looking to test the limits of antivirus software. Darkarmour is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Its MIT license ensures that it can be freely used, modified, and distributed, making it a valuable resource for the cybersecurity community.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.
A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts
A CRLF and open redirect fuzzer
Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.