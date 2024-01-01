Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. It provides a framework for evading detection by popular antivirus products, making it a valuable tool for penetration testers and security researchers. The tool is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to create their own evasion techniques and test them against various antivirus software. Darkarmour also provides a range of features, including code obfuscation, anti-debugging, and anti-forensic techniques, making it a powerful tool for those looking to test the limits of antivirus software. Darkarmour is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Its MIT license ensures that it can be freely used, modified, and distributed, making it a valuable resource for the cybersecurity community.