MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation with support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation.
Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents, VB scripts, shortcuts, and other formats for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. It simplifies exploitation, antimalware bypass, and automates the process from malicious macro and script generation to final document generation, providing helpful features for redteam or security research. The tool provides a range of features, including automation of workflows, package management, and security features to find and fix vulnerabilities. It also offers a range of resources, including documentation, GitHub skills, and a blog. Macro_Pack is a powerful tool for security professionals, allowing them to automate and simplify complex tasks, and providing a range of features to aid in penetration testing, demo, and social engineering assessments.
A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.