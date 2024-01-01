Macro_Pack 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents, VB scripts, shortcuts, and other formats for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. It simplifies exploitation, antimalware bypass, and automates the process from malicious macro and script generation to final document generation, providing helpful features for redteam or security research. The tool provides a range of features, including automation of workflows, package management, and security features to find and fix vulnerabilities. It also offers a range of resources, including documentation, GitHub skills, and a blog. Macro_Pack is a powerful tool for security professionals, allowing them to automate and simplify complex tasks, and providing a range of features to aid in penetration testing, demo, and social engineering assessments.