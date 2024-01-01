w3af 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

w3af is an open source web application security scanner that helps developers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in their web applications. The scanner can identify 200+ vulnerabilities, including Cross-Site Scripting, SQL injection, and OS commanding. Contributions are welcome, and the project is sponsored by Holm Security for automated vulnerability assessment.