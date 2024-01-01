A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that helps developers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in their web applications. The scanner can identify 200+ vulnerabilities, including Cross-Site Scripting, SQL injection, and OS commanding. Contributions are welcome, and the project is sponsored by Holm Security for automated vulnerability assessment.
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.