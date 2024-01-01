csharp

12 tools and resources

SharpAppLocker

SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.

Endpoint Security
appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security
ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology

Offensive Security
social-engineeringred-teampenetration-testingethical-hackingcsharp
libyara.NET

A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.

Malware Analysis
csharppowershellyaradotnet
InvisibilityCloak

A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.

Offensive Security
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing
Seatbelt

Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.

Offensive Security
csharpsecurity-auditoffensive-security
SharpC2

A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.

Offensive Security
c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool
DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application

DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.

Application Security
csharpnetvulnerable-appsql-injection
SharpSploit

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Offensive Security
post-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchcsharpdotnetlibrary
SharpShooter

A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.

Malware Analysis
appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode
YaraSharp

C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.

Threat Management
yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp
KeeFarce

KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.

IAM & Credential Management
appseccsharpdll-injectionmemory-forensicspassword-cracking
ILSpy

ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.

Malware Analysis
decompilerdotnetcsharp