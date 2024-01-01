NEW

SharpAppLocker 0 ( 0 ) SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies. Endpoint Security Free appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security

libyara.NET 0 ( 0 ) A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell. Malware Analysis Free csharppowershellyaradotnet

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing

Seatbelt 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#. Offensive Security Free csharpsecurity-auditoffensive-security

SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool

SharpShooter 0 ( 0 ) A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code. Malware Analysis Free appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode

YaraSharp 0 ( 0 ) C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support. Threat Management Free yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp