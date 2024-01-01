12 tools and resources
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.