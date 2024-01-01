10 tools and resources
A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.
A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.
A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.
A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.