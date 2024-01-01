apache

10 tools and resources

LFI-Labs Logo

LFI-Labs

0 (0)

A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
Free
lfivulnerability-testingexploitationphpapache
LAMPSecurity Training Logo

LAMPSecurity Training

0 (0)

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
StrutsHoneypot Logo

StrutsHoneypot

0 (0)

Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.

Honeypots
Free
apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability
Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.

Application Security
Free
apachemod_rewritejavascriptredirection
Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikec2apachetraffic-filtering
Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection Logo

Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection

0 (0)

A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions

Offensive Security
Free
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurity

Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Application Security
Free
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurityweb-security
phpMyAdmin Honeypot Logo

phpMyAdmin Honeypot

0 (0)

A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotapachesiem
Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpayloadcommand-and-controlapachemod_rewritepentest
OWASP Hackademic Challenges Logo

OWASP Hackademic Challenges

0 (0)

A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorapachemysqlphpweb-app-security