A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.
InvisibilityCloak is a proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit designed for C# post-exploitation tools, allowing users to conceal their malicious activities from detection. The toolkit provides a range of features to obfuscate C# code, making it difficult for security tools and analysts to identify and analyze the malicious code. InvisibilityCloak is particularly useful for red teaming and penetration testing, enabling users to simulate real-world attacks and test the defenses of their systems. The toolkit is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to the cybersecurity community for further development and improvement.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation with support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation.
FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.