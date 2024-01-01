InvisibilityCloak Logo

InvisibilityCloak

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

InvisibilityCloak is a proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit designed for C# post-exploitation tools, allowing users to conceal their malicious activities from detection. The toolkit provides a range of features to obfuscate C# code, making it difficult for security tools and analysts to identify and analyze the malicious code. InvisibilityCloak is particularly useful for red teaming and penetration testing, enabling users to simulate real-world attacks and test the defenses of their systems. The toolkit is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to the cybersecurity community for further development and improvement.

Offensive Security
Free
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing

ALTERNATIVES

MiniCPS Logo

MiniCPS

0 (0)

MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation with support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation.

Offensive Security
Free