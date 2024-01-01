InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

InvisibilityCloak is a proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit designed for C# post-exploitation tools, allowing users to conceal their malicious activities from detection. The toolkit provides a range of features to obfuscate C# code, making it difficult for security tools and analysts to identify and analyze the malicious code. InvisibilityCloak is particularly useful for red teaming and penetration testing, enabling users to simulate real-world attacks and test the defenses of their systems. The toolkit is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to the cybersecurity community for further development and improvement.