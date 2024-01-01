5 tools and resources
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence
Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.
Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.
A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting