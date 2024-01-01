applocker

SharpAppLocker

SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.

Endpoint Security
appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security
Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence (Part 2)

A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence

Malware Analysis
applockerbypassevasion
Loading Alternate Data Stream (ADS) DLL/CPL Binaries to Bypass AppLocker

Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.

Offensive Security
applockerbypassdll-injectionfile-systemsecurity-group
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecapplockerbypassdllpowershellsecurity
AppLocker Guidance

A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting

Endpoint Security
appsecapplockerwindows-securitygroup-policy