An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
The OWASP Application Security Wiki is a comprehensive online resource that provides detailed information on various application security topics, including secure coding practices, secure development lifecycle, and threat modeling. It is a collaborative effort by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) to provide a centralized repository of knowledge on application security. The wiki contains articles, tutorials, and guides on various aspects of application security, including secure coding practices, secure development lifecycle, threat modeling, and more. It is a valuable resource for developers, security professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about application security.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.