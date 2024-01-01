OWASP Application Security Wiki 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The OWASP Application Security Wiki is a comprehensive online resource that provides detailed information on various application security topics, including secure coding practices, secure development lifecycle, and threat modeling. It is a collaborative effort by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) to provide a centralized repository of knowledge on application security. The wiki contains articles, tutorials, and guides on various aspects of application security, including secure coding practices, secure development lifecycle, threat modeling, and more. It is a valuable resource for developers, security professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about application security.