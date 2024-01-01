arm

10 tools and resources

NEW

ARM Assembly Tutorial Series Logo

ARM Assembly Tutorial Series

0 (0)

Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.

Training and Resources
Free
armassemblytutorialassembly-language

Arm Developer

0 (0)

A comprehensive platform for software developers to learn, create, and optimize applications for Arm-based processors

Miscellaneous
Free
armdevelopment

Phrack Magazine

0 (0)

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode
Exploit-Challenges Logo

Exploit-Challenges

0 (0)

Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.

Offensive Security
Free
armbinary-securityexploitrop
Emulate Raspberry Pi with QEMU Logo

Emulate Raspberry Pi with QEMU

0 (0)

Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.

Malware Analysis
Free
qemuraspberry-piarmemulation
exploit_me Logo

exploit_me

0 (0)

Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfexploitationarm
Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman Logo

Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman

0 (0)

A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.

Malware Analysis
Free
armqemuvirtualizationassemblyreverse-engineeringexploitation

ARM Exploitation: Return Oriented Programming (0x64 ∧ 0x6d) ∨ 0x69

0 (0)

Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.

Network Security
Free
ropexploitationarmqemu
ARM TrustZone Logo

ARM TrustZone

0 (0)

ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.

Application Security
Free
armsecurity
ARM Assembly and Shellcode Logo

ARM Assembly and Shellcode

0 (0)

A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.

Miscellaneous
Free
armassemblyshellcodeexploitationdebugging