10 tools and resources
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
A comprehensive platform for software developers to learn, create, and optimize applications for Arm-based processors
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.
Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.