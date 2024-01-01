An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.
Glastopf Analytics is a Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. It retrieves basic informations about your honeypot by accessing the default SQLite glastopf.db. Requirements: - DBI - Dancer2 - Geo::IP Installation: - Install DBI using apt-get install libcpan-sqlite-perl - Install Dancer2 using cpanm Dancer2 - Install Geo::IP using apt-get install libgeo-ip-perl Usage: - First edit path to glastopf database & change username and password in ./lib/MyWeb/App.pm at lines 9-11: set 'database' => '/opt/myhoneypot/db/glastopf.db'; set 'username' => 'admin'; set 'password' => 'password'; Example: - root@honeypot:~/Glastopf-Analytics$ perl ./bin/app.pl
Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.
KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.
Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.