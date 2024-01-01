Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Glastopf Analytics is a Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. It retrieves basic informations about your honeypot by accessing the default SQLite glastopf.db. Requirements: - DBI - Dancer2 - Geo::IP Installation: - Install DBI using apt-get install libcpan-sqlite-perl - Install Dancer2 using cpanm Dancer2 - Install Geo::IP using apt-get install libgeo-ip-perl Usage: - First edit path to glastopf database & change username and password in ./lib/MyWeb/App.pm at lines 9-11: set 'database' => '/opt/myhoneypot/db/glastopf.db'; set 'username' => 'admin'; set 'password' => 'password'; Example: - root@honeypot:~/Glastopf-Analytics$ perl ./bin/app.pl