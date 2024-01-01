Bearer CLI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Bearer CLI is a static application security testing (SAST) tool that scans your source code and analyzes your data flows to discover, filter, and prioritize security and privacy risks. It supports JavaScript/TypeScript, Ruby, PHP, Java, Go, and Python, covering OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities.