A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing (SAST) tool that scans your source code and analyzes your data flows to discover, filter, and prioritize security and privacy risks. It supports JavaScript/TypeScript, Ruby, PHP, Java, Go, and Python, covering OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities.
A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security