11 tools and resources
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads
A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability
An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.
A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.
A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities
Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.
A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.
An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes