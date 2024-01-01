NEW

findom-xss 0 ( 0 ) A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner Malware Analysis Free xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept

xxeserv 0 ( 0 ) A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads Honeypots Free xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept

jwt-key-id-injector 0 ( 0 ) A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability Malware Analysis Free jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

HoneyFS 0 ( 0 ) An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept

SMTPLLMPot 0 ( 0 ) A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotproof-of-concept

Troje 0 ( 0 ) Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives. Honeypots Free honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept

dns-parallel-prober 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober Network Security Free dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing