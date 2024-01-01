proof-of-concept

findom-xss

A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner

Malware Analysis
xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept
xxeserv

A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads

Honeypots
xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept
jwt-key-id-injector

A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability

Malware Analysis
jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
HoneyFS

An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept
SMTPLLMPot

A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.

Honeypots
smtphoneypotproof-of-concept
Quick Android Review Kit

A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-exploitationproof-of-concept
Troje

Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.

Honeypots
honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept
dns-parallel-prober

A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober

Network Security
dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.

Offensive Security
proof-of-conceptnetwork-monitoringsecurity-testing
YETI

Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.

Threat Management
taxiipythondjangoproof-of-conceptcybersecurityinfosec
Honeypot-Camera

An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes

Honeypots
honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research