NEW

suicideCrypt 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command. Data Protection and Cryptography Free cryptographydata-destruction

Wireguard 0 ( 0 ) WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance. Network Security Free vpnwireguardcryptographynetwork-security

RsaCtfTool 0 ( 0 ) A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes. Data Protection and Cryptography Free cryptographydecryptionattack-tool

CRT sh 0 ( 0 ) Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit