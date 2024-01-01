24 tools and resources
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.
WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.
A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.
A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills
Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.
Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.
Curated list of acronyms and terms related to cyber security landscape with explanations beyond buzzwords.
Utilize the kernel's CSPRNG for generating crypto keys instead of userspace CSPRNGs to avoid randomness failures.
Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.