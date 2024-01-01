cryptography

suicideCrypt Logo

suicideCrypt

0 (0)

A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographydata-destruction
PHP Encryption Logo

PHP Encryption

0 (0)

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
Wireguard Logo

Wireguard

0 (0)

WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.

Network Security
Free
vpnwireguardcryptographynetwork-security
Crypto Drainer Attack Logo

Crypto Drainer Attack

0 (0)

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption
Crypto Fails Logo

Crypto Fails

0 (0)

Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographymacencryptiontiming-attack
Clevis Logo

Clevis

0 (0)

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographydecryptionencryptionsecurity
Entropy Source Evaluation Logo

Entropy Source Evaluation

0 (0)

Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyentropysecurity-vulnerability

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

0 (0)

Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
azurecloud-securitycryptographykey-management
The Matasano Crypto Challenges Logo

The Matasano Crypto Challenges

0 (0)

A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security

Application Security
Free
cryptographyapplication-securityencryptiondecryptionhashing
xortool.py Logo

xortool.py

0 (0)

A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityfile-analysiscryptography
RsaCtfTool Logo

RsaCtfTool

0 (0)

A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographydecryptionattack-tool
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) Logo

Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

0 (0)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Application Security
Free
appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography

Applied Crypto Hardening: bettercrypto.org

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccryptographyhardeningsecurity-guidelinessystem-security
Crypto 101: the book Logo

Crypto 101: the book

0 (0)

Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.

Training and Resources
Free
cryptographytutorialdockerdependency-management
CRT sh Logo

CRT sh

0 (0)

Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit
Themis Logo

Themis

0 (0)

Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographydata-securityapplication-security
FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib) Logo

FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib)

0 (0)

A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographybinary-securityfile-analysisattack-paths

Google CTF

0 (0)

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Vulnerability Management
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritycryptographyreverse-engineering

Cryptopals Crypto Challenges

0 (0)

Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.

Training and Resources
Free
cryptographychallengecryptosecurityeducationlearning
rsatool Logo

rsatool

0 (0)

Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securitycryptographysecurity-tool
CryptoLyzer Logo

CryptoLyzer

0 (0)

A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.

Miscellaneous
Free
cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli
Cyber Security Acronyms and Terms Logo

Cyber Security Acronyms and Terms

0 (0)

Curated list of acronyms and terms related to cyber security landscape with explanations beyond buzzwords.

Training and Resources
Free
cryptographyencryption
urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys Logo

urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys

0 (0)

Utilize the kernel's CSPRNG for generating crypto keys instead of userspace CSPRNGs to avoid randomness failures.

Miscellaneous
Free
cryptographyentropysecurity

CompTIA Security+

0 (0)

Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritynetwork-securitycompliancethreatsvulnerabilitiescryptography