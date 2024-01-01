Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
NAXSI means Nginx Anti XSS & SQL Injection. Technically, it is a third party nginx module, available as a package for many UNIX-like platforms. This module, by default, reads a small subset of simple (and readable) rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. For example, <, | or drop are not allowed.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes