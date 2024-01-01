Naxsi 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NAXSI means Nginx Anti XSS & SQL Injection. Technically, it is a third party nginx module, available as a package for many UNIX-like platforms. This module, by default, reads a small subset of simple (and readable) rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. For example, <, | or drop are not allowed. It's a powerful tool to prevent common web attacks. Naxsi is a powerful tool to prevent common web attacks, it's a third party nginx module that reads a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. For example, <, | or drop are not allowed. It's a powerful tool to prevent common web attacks.