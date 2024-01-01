NEW

StaCoAn 0 ( 0 ) StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities. Application Security Free mobile-securitystatic-analysiscode-analysis

Needle 0 ( 0 ) An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection. Specialized Security Free iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security

Hackazon 0 ( 0 ) Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security

Hooker 0 ( 0 ) An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework. Specialized Security Free appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security

AppMon 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps. Application Security Free appsecfridamobile-securityios

Andromeda 0 ( 0 ) Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier. Malware Analysis Free reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security

AppUse 0 ( 0 ) A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts. Offensive Security Free appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

Vezir-Project 0 ( 0 ) Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources. Offensive Security Free mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu

idb 0 ( 0 ) A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available. Offensive Security Free iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security

Introspy-Android 0 ( 0 ) Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security

apkid 0 ( 0 ) APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files. Application Security Free malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

AppSweep 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues. Application Security Free appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security

diff-gui 0 ( 0 ) A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security

House 0 ( 0 ) House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python. Specialized Security Free fridapythonmobile-security

Argus-SAF 0 ( 0 ) Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications. Application Security Free static-analysismobile-security

FingerprintJS Android 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free. Specialized Security Free fingerprintinglibrarymobile-security

ConDroid 0 ( 0 ) ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis. Application Security Free appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting

Quark Script 0 ( 0 ) Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities. Specialized Security Free mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting

ReFlutter 0 ( 0 ) A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring. Malware Analysis Free appsecreverse-engineeringmobile-securityios

Inspeckage 0 ( 0 ) Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering

MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE 0 ( 0 ) Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms. Miscellaneous Free cybersecuritymobile-securityiphonesecurity-researchblog

AMAaaS Agent 0 ( 0 ) Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience. Application Security Free mobile-securityanalytics

MARA Framework 0 ( 0 ) MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats. Specialized Security Free mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation