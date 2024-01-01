mobile-security

MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.

Network Security
proxyssltlsmobile-security
StaCoAn

StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.

Application Security
mobile-securitystatic-analysiscode-analysis
Needle

An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.

Specialized Security
iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
InsecureShop

Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security

Android Malware Genome Project

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.

Malware Analysis
malwaremobile-securitydatasetresearchcybersecurity
Contagio Mobile

A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.

Malware Analysis
appsecapparmorbinary-securitymobile-securitysocial-engineering
App-Ray

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
Hackazon

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
Android App Security Checklist

A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps

Specialized Security
appsecmobile-securityowaspsecurity-testing
Hooker

An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.

Specialized Security
appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security
AppMon

Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Application Security
appsecfridamobile-securityios
Andromeda

Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.

Malware Analysis
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security
AppUse

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Offensive Security
appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing
SecMobi Wiki

A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.

Application Security
mobile-securityeducationsecurity-solutions
Vezir-Project

Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.

Offensive Security
mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu
idb

A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.

Offensive Security
iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security
Introspy-Android

Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security
apkid

APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.

Application Security
malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

AppSweep

An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.

Application Security
appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security
App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Application Security
appsecmobile-securitydynamic-analysismalware-detectionvulnerability-detection
CuckooDroid

Automated Android Malware Analysis tool

Malware Analysis
appsecapp-securitymobile-security

TaintDroid

Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.

Data Protection and Cryptography
appsecmobile-securityprivacy

NSA Cybersecurity

NSA's cybersecurity advisories and guidance on evolving threats and mitigations.

Blogs and News
cybersecuritymobile-security
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration

Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.

Specialized Security
mobile-securityfridaandroid-security
diff-gui

A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security
House

House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.

Specialized Security
fridapythonmobile-security
imobax

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG)

Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.

Specialized Security
mobile-securityowasp
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.

Vulnerability Management
appseciospenetration-testingvulnerabilitymobile-security
Noia

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Specialized Security
mobile-securityfridanodejsnpmbinary-analysisfile-analysis

Argus-SAF

Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.

Application Security
static-analysismobile-security
LockUp

An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.

Specialized Security
mobile-securityforensic-analysisdevice-securitysecurity-monitoring
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android

A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.

Guides and eBooks
malware-detectionbehavioral-analysismobile-security
FingerprintJS Android

A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.

Specialized Security
fingerprintinglibrarymobile-security
ConDroid

ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.

Application Security
appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting
Quark Script

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.

Specialized Security
mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting
ReFlutter

A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.

Malware Analysis
appsecreverse-engineeringmobile-securityios
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner

XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.

Vulnerability Management
osxmobile-security
Androguard module for Yara

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Application Security
androguardandroid-securityyarastatic-analysismobile-security
Inspeckage

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Specialized Security
appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering
MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE

Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.

Miscellaneous
cybersecuritymobile-securityiphonesecurity-researchblog

AMAaaS Agent

Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.

Application Security
mobile-securityanalytics
MARA Framework

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.

Specialized Security
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS)

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.

Specialized Security
fridamobile-securityapp-security
Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques

Training and Resources
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisnetwork-analysis
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App

A hybrid mobile app for Android that intentionally contains vulnerabilities for testing and education

Vulnerability Management
appsecmobile-securityvulnerability-testing

Mobile Sandbox

Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.

Vulnerability Management
mobile-securityiosmalware-detectionvulnerability-scanningapp-security
PAPIMonitor

Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.

Specialized Security
fridapythonmobile-securityapp-security