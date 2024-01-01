Aurasium 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor. Aurasium's code is released under GPLv3. Code Structure: - ApkMonitor/: The main native and java policy logic, bundled with a demo app. - pyAPKRewriter/: The APK patching scripts. - dependencies/: pyAPKRewriter's dependencies - SecurityManager/: ASM for Aurasium Dependency Android SDK apt-get install unzip python python-pyasn1 Usage: To repackage an APK file: pyAPKRewriter/attach.sh source.apk [desktination.apk] To build a new version of Aurasium for repackaging: First build ApkMonitor/ under Eclispe. Then create an updated Aurasium blob by make in ApkMonitor/package. Finally copy aurasium.zip to dependencies/