A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.
Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor. Aurasium's code is released under GPLv3. Code Structure: - ApkMonitor/: The main native and java policy logic, bundled with a demo app. - pyAPKRewriter/: The APK patching scripts. - dependencies/: pyAPKRewriter's dependencies - SecurityManager/: ASM for Aurasium Dependency Android SDK apt-get install unzip python python-pyasn1 Usage: To repackage an APK file: pyAPKRewriter/attach.sh source.apk [desktination.apk] To build a new version of Aurasium for repackaging: First build ApkMonitor/ under Eclispe. Then create an updated Aurasium blob by make in ApkMonitor/package. Finally copy aurasium.zip to dependencies/
A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps