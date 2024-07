NEW

SQLi-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

Blinder 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks Malware Analysis Free sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Andor 0 ( 0 ) A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang Malware Analysis Free sql-injectiongolang

Burp to SQLMap 0 ( 0 ) A tool that automates the process of testing for SQL injection vulnerabilities in Burp Suite bulk requests using SQLMap. Malware Analysis Free sql-injectionburp-suite

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

Hackazon 0 ( 0 ) Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security

Naxsi 0 ( 0 ) A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. Application Security Free appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security

Lambda-Proxy 0 ( 0 ) A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing

README SQLI-LABS 0 ( 0 ) A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods Vulnerability Management Free sql-injection

Xss-Sql-Fuzz 0 ( 0 ) A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz Malware Analysis Free burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation