7 tools and resources
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.
Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.