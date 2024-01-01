NEW

ICS-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute. Network Security Free icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

SMOD 0 ( 0 ) Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features. Offensive Security Free modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy

GRASSMARLIN 0 ( 0 ) Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security Network Security Free icsscadanetwork-securitynetwork-topologydevice-discoveryreporting

SCADAShutdownTool 0 ( 0 ) Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration