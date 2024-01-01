scada

ICS-pcap

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

Network Security
SMOD

Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.

Offensive Security
Moki Linux

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals

Offensive Security
GRASSMARLIN

Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security

Network Security
SCADAShutdownTool

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.

Specialized Security
SCADA HoneyNet Project

Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.

Honeypots
sixnet-tools

Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.

Offensive Security
