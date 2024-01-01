AppMon 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AppMon is an automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps based on Frida. It includes components like AppMon Sniffer for intercepting API calls, AppMon Intruder for manipulating data, AppMon Android Tracer for tracing Java classes in Android APKs, AppMon IPA Installer for non-jailbroken iOS devices, and AppMon APK Builder for non-rooted Android devices. It also offers new/experimental features, detailed documentation, and credits JetBrains for their support.