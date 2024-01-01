6 tools and resources
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.
C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.
A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.