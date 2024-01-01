pattern-matching

YALIH YALIH

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
Free
YARA

YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.

Malware Analysis
YARA-Forensics

Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.

Digital Forensics
YaraSharp

C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.

Threat Management
YARA Public YARA rules

A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.

Malware Analysis
yextend

A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.

Malware Analysis
