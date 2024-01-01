NEW

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

YARA 0 ( 0 ) YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis

YARA-Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation