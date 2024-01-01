A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
MCIR is a framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds. MCIR unites SQLol, XMLmao, ShelLOL and XSSmh together in a magical world of code injection! They can experience the magic of feature sharing. MCIR is designed to be good at making new friends, and they get to share updates to sanitization routines, environmental factor options, and interface tweaks. If you want to make a new friend to join the dancing and singing in the Magical Code Injection Rainbow, you can use any of the existing MCIR friends as a template and rewrite the portion where the friend does its magic, so we can inject ALL the things!
A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.
A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments
A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code
Linux privilege escalation auditing tool for detecting security deficiencies in Linux kernels.