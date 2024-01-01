NEW

sandmap 0 ( 0 ) A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap Network Security Free nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

xargs 0 ( 0 ) A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments. Offensive Security Free clicommand-line-toolautomation

onemillion 0 ( 0 ) Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list. Offensive Security Free domain-checkcli

Anchore CLI 0 ( 0 ) Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages. Vulnerability Management Free clidockerimage-management