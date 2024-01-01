cli

11 tools and resources

NEW

sandmap Logo

sandmap

0 (0)

A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap

Network Security
Free
nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing
MutableSecurity Logo

MutableSecurity

0 (0)

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser Logo

ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser

0 (0)

Tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data

Digital Forensics
Free
log-parsingpythoncligui
github-search Logo

github-search

0 (0)

A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.

Blogs and News
Free
githubsearchclirepositorysearch-engine
xargs Logo

xargs

0 (0)

A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.

Offensive Security
Free
clicommand-line-toolautomation
onemillion Logo

onemillion

0 (0)

Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.

Offensive Security
Free
domain-checkcli
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines Logo

Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet
Anchore CLI Logo

Anchore CLI

0 (0)

Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
clidockerimage-management
iam-policies-cli Logo

iam-policies-cli

0 (0)

CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamcli
CryptoLyzer Logo

CryptoLyzer

0 (0)

A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.

Miscellaneous
Free
cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli
Atomic Reactor Logo

Atomic Reactor

0 (0)

Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerpythonlibrarycli