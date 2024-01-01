11 tools and resources
A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
Tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data
A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.
Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.