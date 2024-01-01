aws-config

24 tools and resources

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3reverse Logo

s3reverse

0 (0)

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
s3cario Logo

s3cario

0 (0)

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
AWS Log Logo

AWS Log

0 (0)

Show the history and changes between configuration versions of AWS resources

Cloud and Container Security
Free
aws-configaws-resourcesaws-cli
Enumerate IAM Permissions Logo

Enumerate IAM Permissions

0 (0)

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
AWS Vault Logo

AWS Vault

0 (0)

Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
kicks3 Logo

kicks3

0 (0)

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3javascript
GrayHatWarfare Buckets Logo

GrayHatWarfare Buckets

0 (0)

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloudcloud-security
Watchmen Logo

Watchmen

0 (0)

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework Logo

Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

0 (0)

An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance
Dufflebag Logo

Dufflebag

0 (0)

A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Repokid Logo

Repokid

0 (0)

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
Amazon GuardDuty Tester Logo

Amazon GuardDuty Tester

0 (0)

Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-securityaws-resources
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

0 (0)

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
AWS Auto Remediate Logo

AWS Auto Remediate

0 (0)

Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.

Security Operations
Free
aws-configcompliance
AWS Config Logo

AWS Config

0 (0)

Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-management
Chamber Logo

Chamber

0 (0)

Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitysecret-managementssm
AWS Config Rules Repository Logo

AWS Config Rules Repository

0 (0)

AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configcompliancesecuritycloud-security
Confidant Logo

Confidant

0 (0)

A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
ConsoleMe Logo

ConsoleMe

0 (0)

A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamidentity-and-access-management
AirIAM Logo

AirIAM

0 (0)

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiaminfrastructure-as-codeleast-privilege
aws-lint-iam-policies Logo

aws-lint-iam-policies

0 (0)

Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
GDPatrol Logo

GDPatrol

0 (0)

A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloudwatchlambda
Fargate IR Proof of Concept Logo

Fargate IR Proof of Concept

0 (0)

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitydockeriamsecurity-testing