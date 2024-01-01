24 tools and resources
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
Show the history and changes between configuration versions of AWS resources
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.
Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response