The Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner (Free-For-Public) is a powerful tool designed to help security researchers and professionals identify and address vulnerabilities in web applications. Hosted on the awvs.trackers.ninja platform, this application allows users to register and create personal or team-based accounts. Once registered, users can activate their accounts using the link sent to their email and immediately begin scanning web applications for potential security threats.