Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
The Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner (Free-For-Public) is a powerful tool designed to help security researchers and professionals identify and address vulnerabilities in web applications. Hosted on the awvs.trackers.ninja platform, this application allows users to register and create personal or team-based accounts. Once registered, users can activate their accounts using the link sent to their email and immediately begin scanning web applications for potential security threats.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.
A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1
A tool for validating and repairing Yara rules