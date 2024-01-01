Androwarn 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Androwarn is a tool designed to detect and warn users about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications by performing static analysis of the application's Dalvik bytecode using the androguard library. It generates detailed reports based on the chosen technical detail level, including analysis of telephony identifiers, device settings, geolocation information, connection interfaces, telephony services abuse, audio/video interception, remote connection establishment, and PIM data leakage.