Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.
Androwarn is a tool designed to detect and warn users about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications by performing static analysis of the application's Dalvik bytecode using the androguard library. It generates detailed reports based on the chosen technical detail level, including analysis of telephony identifiers, device settings, geolocation information, connection interfaces, telephony services abuse, audio/video interception, remote connection establishment, and PIM data leakage.
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps
A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.