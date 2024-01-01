Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Acunetix is not just a web vulnerability scanner. It is a complete web application security testing solution that can be used both standalone and as part of complex environments. It offers built-in vulnerability assessment and vulnerability management, as well as many options for integration with market-leading software development tools. By making Acunetix one of your security measures, you can significantly increase your cybersecurity stance and eliminate many security risks at a low resource cost. Automate and Integrate Your Vulnerability Management To save resources, ease remediation, and avoid late patching, enterprises often aim to include web vulnerability tests as part of their SecDevOps processes. Acunetix is one of the best DAST tools for such a purpose due to its efficiency in both physical and virtual environments. Acunetix integrations are designed to be easy. For example, you can integrate it with Jenkins, Docker, and other popular tools. With Acunetix, you can automate and integrate your vulnerability management, making it easier to identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.