16 tools and resources
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.
Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.
Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments
A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.
A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.
A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.