golang

16 tools and resources

NEW

haktrails Logo

haktrails

0 (0)

Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data

Cloud and Container Security
Free
golangsecurity
urlgrab Logo

urlgrab

0 (0)

A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang
Andor Logo

Andor

0 (0)

A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectiongolang
honeydet Logo

honeydet

0 (0)

A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool
Crashwalk Logo

Crashwalk

0 (0)

A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging
IMAP-Honey Logo

IMAP-Honey

0 (0)

IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Conmachi Container Scanner Logo

Conmachi Container Scanner

0 (0)

Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitysecurity-auditgolang
Merlin Logo

Merlin

0 (0)

Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.

Offensive Security
Free
c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control
Haaukins Logo

Haaukins

0 (0)

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycapture-the-flagvirtualizationdockergolangsecurity-education
RedisHoneyPot Logo

RedisHoneyPot

0 (0)

A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotredisgolangtcp
Kubesploit Logo

Kubesploit

0 (0)

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
Cacador Logo

Cacador

0 (0)

A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.

Network Security
Free
indicator-of-compromisegolang
Softrace Logo

Softrace

0 (0)

A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecgolanghash-lookupsecurity
Go0r Logo

Go0r

0 (0)

A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgolang
Dicompot Logo

Dicompot

0 (0)

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Honeypots
Free
serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos
modpot Logo

modpot

0 (0)

A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-application-securitygolangsecurity-automation