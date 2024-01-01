NEW

urlgrab 0 ( 0 ) A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links. Miscellaneous Free web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang

Andor 0 ( 0 ) A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang Malware Analysis Free sql-injectiongolang

honeydet 0 ( 0 ) A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool

Crashwalk 0 ( 0 ) A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging

IMAP-Honey 0 ( 0 ) IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog. Honeypots Free honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Merlin 0 ( 0 ) Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication. Offensive Security Free c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control

RedisHoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotredisgolangtcp

Cacador 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text. Network Security Free indicator-of-compromisegolang

Softrace 0 ( 0 ) A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches. Digital Forensics Free appsecgolanghash-lookupsecurity

Go0r 0 ( 0 ) A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgolang

Dicompot 0 ( 0 ) A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. Honeypots Free serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos