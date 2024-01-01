xss

Node.js Goof

Node.js Goof



Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
Free
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
BruteXSS

BruteXSS



A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningweb-securityweb-application-securitysecurity-testing
weaponised-XSS-payloads

weaponised-XSS-payloads



A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1

Malware Analysis
Free
xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing
Vaya-Ciego-Nen

Vaya-Ciego-Nen



A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
xssor2

xssor2



A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-exploitationweb-app-security
findom-xss

findom-xss



A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept
XSSCon

XSSCon



A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
xss2png

xss2png



A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload

Honeypots
Free
xssxss-payloadpngsecurity-researcheducational
XSpear

XSpear



A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool

Offensive Security
Free
xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
Dalfox

Dalfox



Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security
SSRFire

SSRFire



Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects

Network Security
Free
ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
XSStrike

XSStrike



A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerfuzzingpayload-generation
DOMdig

DOMdig



DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner
XSSOauthPersistence

XSSOauthPersistence



Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth

Offensive Security
Free
xss
XSSwagger

XSSwagger



A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing
Femida

Femida



Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
docem

docem



A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats

Malware Analysis
Free
xxexss
xssValidator

xssValidator



A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning
extended-xss-search

extended-xss-search



A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanning
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner



A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersql-injectionxsscsrfweb-app-securityweb-application-security
ParamPamPam

ParamPamPam



A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security
DOMXSS Scanner

DOMXSS Scanner



A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsource-code-analysisweb-securitysecurity-testing
xsshunter

xsshunter



A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning
XSS'OR

XSS'OR



Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.

Application Security
Free
xssjavascript
dom-based-xss-finder

dom-based-xss-finder



DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
xssweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningchrome-extension
Rexsser

Rexsser



A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss
Shadow Workers

Shadow Workers



A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingxsssecurity-research
Naxsi

Naxsi



A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security
xssmap

xssmap



A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssweb-app-securityweb-securitypython

ircmaxell's Blog



A blog about various cybersecurity-related topics, including home networking, compiler development, and security vulnerabilities.

Blogs and News
Free
networkingphpxssrails
N-Stalker

N-Stalker



A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.

Application Security
Free
appsecdevsecopsvulnerability-scanningweb-securityxsssql-injection
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site



A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
DOMPurify

DOMPurify



DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.

Application Security
Free
xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs
Cyclops

Cyclops



A browser with XSS detection capabilities

Application Security
Free
xssbrowsersecurity-testingweb-securitywindows
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner



A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
XSSer

XSSer



Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications

Application Security
Free
xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research
damnvulnerable.me

damnvulnerable.me



A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
Free
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss
Xss-Sql-Fuzz

Xss-Sql-Fuzz



A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz

Malware Analysis
Free
burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation

XSS Polyglot Challenge



XSS Polyglot Challenge - XSS payload running in multiple contexts for testing XSS.

Application Security
Free
xssxss-payloadsecurity-testingweb-security
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs

0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs



Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts

Application Security
Free
xssctfweb-securityvulnerable-app

XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Cheatsheet



A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.

Application Security
Free
xss
Bug Bounty Reference

Bug Bounty Reference



A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyvulnerability-exploitationxssxxercedeserializationcsrf
ezXSS

ezXSS



A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Offensive Security
Free
xsspenetration-testingbug-bountyblind-xss
Wapiti

Wapiti



Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsql-injectionxsscommand-executionxxe
Paros

Paros



A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecproxyweb-app-securityvulnerability-assessmentxsssql-injection