weaponised-XSS-payloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1 Malware Analysis Free xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing

findom-xss 0 ( 0 ) A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner Malware Analysis Free xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept

xss2png 0 ( 0 ) A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload Honeypots Free xssxss-payloadpngsecurity-researcheducational

XSpear 0 ( 0 ) A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool Offensive Security Free xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

Dalfox 0 ( 0 ) Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. Malware Analysis Free xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security

SSRFire 0 ( 0 ) Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects Network Security Free ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

XSStrike 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free xssxss-scannerfuzzingpayload-generation

DOMdig 0 ( 0 ) DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner

XSSOauthPersistence 0 ( 0 ) Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth Offensive Security Free xss

XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks Application Security Free xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing

docem 0 ( 0 ) A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats Malware Analysis Free xxexss

xssValidator 0 ( 0 ) A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning

extended-xss-search 0 ( 0 ) A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs. Malware Analysis Free xssxss-scannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanning

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

xsshunter 0 ( 0 ) A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free xssweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

XSS'OR 0 ( 0 ) Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities. Application Security Free xssjavascript

Rexsser 0 ( 0 ) A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss

Naxsi 0 ( 0 ) A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. Application Security Free appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security

DOMPurify 0 ( 0 ) DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. Application Security Free xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs

XSSer 0 ( 0 ) Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications Application Security Free xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

Xss-Sql-Fuzz 0 ( 0 ) A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz Malware Analysis Free burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation

ezXSS 0 ( 0 ) A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities Offensive Security Free xsspenetration-testingbug-bountyblind-xss