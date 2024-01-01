45 tools and resources
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth
A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats
A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities
A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications
A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers
A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities.
A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities
A blog about various cybersecurity-related topics, including home networking, compiler development, and security vulnerabilities.
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
A browser with XSS detection capabilities
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications
A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
XSS Polyglot Challenge - XSS payload running in multiple contexts for testing XSS.
Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.