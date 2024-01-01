ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is one of the world’s most popular free security tools and is actively maintained by a dedicated international team of volunteers. It can help you automatically find security vulnerabilities in your web applications while you are developing and testing your applications. It's also a great tool for experienced pentesters to use for manual security testing. For more details about ZAP see the new ZAP website at zaproxy.org

