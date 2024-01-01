ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is one of the world’s most popular free security tools and is actively maintained by a dedicated international team of volunteers. It can help you automatically find security vulnerabilities in your web applications while you are developing and testing your applications. It's also a great tool for experienced pentesters to use for manual security testing. For more details about ZAP see the new ZAP website at zaproxy.org