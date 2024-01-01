A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is one of the world’s most popular free security tools and is actively maintained by a dedicated international team of volunteers. It can help you automatically find security vulnerabilities in your web applications while you are developing and testing your applications. It's also a great tool for experienced pentesters to use for manual security testing. For more details about ZAP see the new ZAP website at zaproxy.org
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.