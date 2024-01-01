A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
SigThief is a tool developed by secretsquirrel that allows security professionals to steal signatures from signed PE files and append them to other files, creating invalid signatures for testing purposes. It aims to highlight the inconsistencies in how different Anti-Virus vendors prioritize PE signatures, providing a quick way to test and report issues.
A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.