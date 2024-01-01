SigThief Logo

SigThief is a tool developed by secretsquirrel that allows security professionals to steal signatures from signed PE files and append them to other files, creating invalid signatures for testing purposes. It aims to highlight the inconsistencies in how different Anti-Virus vendors prioritize PE signatures, providing a quick way to test and report issues.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file

