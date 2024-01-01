Hunter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hunter is an all-in-one email outreach platform that helps you find and connect with professionals. It uses a combination of proprietary technology and artificial intelligence to find, verify, and enrich contact details. The platform offers features such as identifying relevant leads, finding contact details, verifying emails, and running cold email campaigns. With Hunter, you can discover leads based on your ideal customer profile, find companies, and get verified email addresses. The platform also offers email verification to avoid bounces and protect your sender reputation. Hunter Campaigns allows you to maximize the potential of your prospecting lists and increase your chances of receiving more replies. You can compose emails, schedule follow-ups, and get precise reports of your campaign performance.