The Swiss Army knife for automated Web Application Testing jaeles is a tool for automated web application testing, allowing you to test your web application for vulnerabilities and security issues. Features: * Automated testing for web applications * Support for multiple testing frameworks * Customizable testing scenarios Try it out today and take your Application Security to the next level!