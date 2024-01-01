mit-license

6 tools and resources

NEW

MTPot Logo

MTPot

0 (0)

Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license
QIRA Logo

QIRA

0 (0)

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.

Application Security
Free
debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker
hived Logo

hived

0 (0)

Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotattack-detectionmit-license
Cisco ASA Honeypot Logo

Cisco ASA Honeypot

0 (0)

A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdoslow-interactionmit-license
BleachBit Logo

BleachBit

0 (0)

BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appsecprivacymit-license
Windows Project Logo

Windows Project

0 (0)

A discontinued project for Windows system administration that has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssystem-administrationtoolkitmit-license