MTPot 0 ( 0 ) Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit. Honeypots Free honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license

QIRA 0 ( 0 ) QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility. Application Security Free debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker

hived 0 ( 0 ) Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionmit-license

BleachBit 0 ( 0 ) BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support. Data Protection and Cryptography Free appsecprivacymit-license