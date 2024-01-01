5 tools and resources
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
A collection of security vulnerabilities in regular expressions used in WAFs with a focus on bypass examples and high severity issues.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.