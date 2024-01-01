sast

Bearer CLI

Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.

Free
appsecsaststatic-analysissecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningcode-security
Mobile Audit

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Free
appsecapksdockermalware-analysissastsecurity-testing
Regexp Security Cheatsheet

A collection of security vulnerabilities in regular expressions used in WAFs with a focus on bypass examples and high severity issues.

Free
appsecwafsast
NodeJsScan

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Free
nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops
Gitleaks

Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.

Free
sastsecret-detectionpasswords