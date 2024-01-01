nodejs

Node.js Goof Logo

Node.js Goof

0 (0)

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
Free
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
Hapi Logo

Hapi

0 (0)

A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications

Application Security
Free
devopsnodejshapidevelopment
npm-scan Logo

npm-scan

0 (0)

An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditnodejs
NodeSecure Logo

NodeSecure

0 (0)

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity
Strong Node.js Logo

Strong Node.js

0 (0)

Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.

Training and Resources
Free
nodejsexpresshapi
ESPot Logo

ESPot

0 (0)

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing
Envalid Logo

Envalid

0 (0)

A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs

Miscellaneous
Free
nodejsvalidationconfigurationdependency-management
is-my-node-vulnerable Logo

is-my-node-vulnerable

0 (0)

Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-management
pac-resolver Logo

pac-resolver

0 (0)

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity
Node.js Bug Bounty Program Logo

Node.js Bug Bounty Program

0 (0)

The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountynodejssecurity-vulnerability
Vulnerable Node Logo

Vulnerable Node

0 (0)

A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejssource-code-analysissecurity-testingweb-application-security
is-website-vulnerable Logo

is-website-vulnerable

0 (0)

Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs
NodeYara Logo

NodeYara

0 (0)

Yara module for Node.js

Malware Analysis
Free
yaranodejsbinary-analysisrule-enginescannerfile-scanning
SRA TAXII2 Server Logo

SRA TAXII2 Server

0 (0)

Taxii2 server for interacting with taxii services.

Threat Management
Free
nodejsmongodblinuxendpoint
DOMPurify Logo

DOMPurify

0 (0)

DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.

Application Security
Free
xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs
Noia Logo

Noia

0 (0)

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityfridanodejsnpmbinary-analysisfile-analysis
Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) Logo

Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764)

0 (0)

A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotrouterbackdoornodejs
Nodepot Logo

Nodepot

0 (0)

A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security
NodeGoat Logo

NodeGoat

0 (0)

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Training and Resources
Free
nodejsowaspweb-app-securityvulnerable-appstutorialsecurity-training
Disposable Email Domains Logo

Disposable Email Domains

0 (0)

A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts

IAM & Credential Management
Free
nodejslibrary
NodeJsScan Logo

NodeJsScan

0 (0)

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Application Security
Free
nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops
MongoDB-HoneyProxy Logo

MongoDB-HoneyProxy

0 (0)

A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
mongodbloggingproxydockernodejs
Node.js Ebook Logo

Node.js Ebook

0 (0)

A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources

Miscellaneous
Free
nodejsjavascriptdevelopment
Gamma Ray Logo

Gamma Ray

0 (0)

Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-managementsecurity-testingdevsecops