NEW

Hapi 0 ( 0 ) A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications Application Security Free devopsnodejshapidevelopment

Strong Node.js 0 ( 0 ) Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages. Training and Resources Free nodejsexpresshapi

ESPot 0 ( 0 ) ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing

Envalid 0 ( 0 ) A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs Miscellaneous Free nodejsvalidationconfigurationdependency-management

pac-resolver 0 ( 0 ) Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw. Vulnerability Management Free nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity

is-website-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries. Vulnerability Management Free appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs

DOMPurify 0 ( 0 ) DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. Application Security Free xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs

Nodepot 0 ( 0 ) A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security

NodeJsScan 0 ( 0 ) Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack. Application Security Free nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops

Node.js Ebook 0 ( 0 ) A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources Miscellaneous Free nodejsjavascriptdevelopment