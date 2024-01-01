Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution Logo

Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

In the wake of the recent trend in using DDE for executing arbitrary command lines, this resource provides a collection of one-liners that allow for the execution of arbitrary code, downloading payloads from remote servers, being proxy aware, using widely deployed Microsoft binaries, being EDR friendly, and working in memory only.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools

ALTERNATIVES

GraphSpy Logo

GraphSpy

0 (0)

GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.

Offensive Security
Free