Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.
In the wake of the recent trend in using DDE for executing arbitrary command lines, this resource provides a collection of one-liners that allow for the execution of arbitrary code, downloading payloads from remote servers, being proxy aware, using widely deployed Microsoft binaries, being EDR friendly, and working in memory only.
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.