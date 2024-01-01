DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
Param Miner is a tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses. It can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications and to help with security testing and vulnerability assessment. Param Miner is a command-line tool that can be used to scan HTTP requests and responses for parameters and to extract them for further analysis.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.
Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.