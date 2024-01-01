Levo 0 Commercial

Levo.ai is an API security platform that performs the following functions: API Discovery and Documentation: - Identifies internal, external, and third-party APIs - Creates OpenAPI specifications and Postman collections automatically - Builds comprehensive API catalogs Security Testing and Compliance: - Performs security testing during CI/CD pipeline - Classifies and tracks sensitive data flow - Conducts continuous security posture verification Integration Capabilities: - Supports multiple cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) - Compatible with various programming languages - Integrates with common DevOps tools (Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab) API Management: - Maintains centralized API documentation - Tracks API changes and versions - Facilitates collaboration between development and security teams