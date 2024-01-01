Levo.ai is an API security platform that performs the following functions: API Discovery and Documentation: - Identifies internal, external, and third-party APIs - Creates OpenAPI specifications and Postman collections automatically - Builds comprehensive API catalogs Security Testing and Compliance: - Performs security testing during CI/CD pipeline - Classifies and tracks sensitive data flow - Conducts continuous security posture verification Integration Capabilities: - Supports multiple cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) - Compatible with various programming languages - Integrates with common DevOps tools (Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab) API Management: - Maintains centralized API documentation - Tracks API changes and versions - Facilitates collaboration between development and security teams
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
This article discusses the different types of remote timing attacks and provides defense strategies against them.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.