A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is a PHP/MySQL web application that is damn vulnerable. Its main goal is to be an aid for security professionals to test their skills and tools in a legal environment, help web developers better understand the processes of securing web applications and to aid both students & teachers to learn about web application security in a controlled class room environment. This is intentional. You are encouraged to try and discover as many issues as possible. WARNING! Damn Vulnerable Web Application is damn vulnerable! Do not upload it to your hosting provider's public html folder or any Internet facing servers, as they will be compromised. It is recommended using a virtual machine (such as VirtualBox or VMware), which is set to NAT networking mode. Inside a guest machine, you can download and install XAMPP for the web server and database. Disclaimer We do not take responsibility for
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.