WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
WackoPicko is a website that contains known vulnerabilities. It was first used for the paper Why Johnny Can't Pentest: An Analysis of Black-box Web Vulnerability Scanners. WackoPicko is now included as an application in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project which is a Virtual Machine with numerous intentionally vulnerable applications. For easy access, a Docker image has been created for WackoPicko, allowing users to run it with a simple command.
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.