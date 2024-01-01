WackoPicko Vulnerable Website Logo

WackoPicko is a website that contains known vulnerabilities. It was first used for the paper Why Johnny Can't Pentest: An Analysis of Black-box Web Vulnerability Scanners. WackoPicko is now included as an application in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project which is a Virtual Machine with numerous intentionally vulnerable applications. For easy access, a Docker image has been created for WackoPicko, allowing users to run it with a simple command.

