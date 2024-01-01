CakeFuzzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CakeFuzzer is a project designed to automatically and continuously discover vulnerabilities in web applications built on specific frameworks, with a focus on limited false positives. It currently supports the Cake PHP framework. For more information on the research process and bugs reported, refer to the CakePHP Application Cybersecurity Research article series.