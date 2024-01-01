A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
CakeFuzzer is a project designed to automatically and continuously discover vulnerabilities in web applications built on specific frameworks, with a focus on limited false positives. It currently supports the Cake PHP framework. For more information on the research process and bugs reported, refer to the CakePHP Application Cybersecurity Research article series.
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.