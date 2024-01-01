RiskInDroid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RiskInDroid is a tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications based on machine learning techniques. It uses classification techniques through scikit-learn to generate a numeric risk value between 0 and 100 for a given app. It carries out reverse engineering on the apps to retrieve the bytecode and then infers which permissions are actually used and which not.