An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
RiskInDroid is a tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications based on machine learning techniques. It uses classification techniques through scikit-learn to generate a numeric risk value between 0 and 100 for a given app. It carries out reverse engineering on the apps to retrieve the bytecode and then infers which permissions are actually used and which not.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.
Detect and warn about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications through static analysis.