Google Play Unofficial Python API

An unofficial Python API that lets you search, browse, and download Android apps from Google Play (formerly Android Market). This library is inspired by projects working with the old version of the API like Android Market Python API and Android Market Java API. Disclaimer: This is not an official API, use it at your own risk.